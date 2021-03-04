Local travel agent says business is picking up

'It has definitely been a very, very hard year so it is a relief that we can see that travel's picking up'

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The travel industry is starting to pick up as more states loosen their COVID-19 health orders.

According to Kathy Pahanish, owner of Executive Tour and Travel, she’s already seen an uptick.

“Booking more in the fall than I’ve ever booked in all 22 years,” Pahanish said. “More people are comfortable with the fall.”

Pahanish said the removal of mask mandates in Texas and Mississippi is giving travelers confidence, and she’s seeing more trips booked for April than ever before.

“I think probably 80% of my customers have definitely commented on Texas,” Pahanish said.

Texas isn’t the most popular domestic destination for her clients, as most prefer Florida because of the weather and beaches.

Internationally, Mexico is a hot spot for travel and doesn’t require a COVID-19 test to get in.

Pahanish said many resorts met with experts at Clorox and Ecolab to learn the proper way to clean in order to keep employees and guests safe. She said her clients often comment about the precautions that have been taken.

“Whenever you arrive at resorts, you stand on a mat to sanitize your shoes. They take your luggage over, they clean your luggage,” Pahanish said. “Then, you go to the room. The room has sat empty for 48 hours prior to your arrival, most destinations, some are 24. Then, whenever they go in to clean, they go in and diffuse the room. The maid comes in and cleans. They diffuse it again.”

When it comes to international travel, her biggest tip to clients is to have a current negative COVID-19 test and print out the results.

“It has definitely been a very, very hard year, so it is a relief that we can see that travel’s picking up,” Pahanish said.