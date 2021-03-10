Local trade unions react to Rep. Tim Ryan’s fiery speech on House floor

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Leaders with at least one area trade union are expressing thanks for some fiery comments Congressman Tim Ryan made Tuesday on the House floor.

Ryan criticized his Republican colleagues during a debate on a bill that would make it easier for workers to unionize.

He yelled that lawmakers have been spending too much time bickering over Doctor Seuss books and not enough time helping average Americans.

Marty Loney and Tony Ditommaso are leaders with the Western Reserve Building Trades. They say Ryan addressed a frustration they’ve had for years.

“This isn’t just about the guys getting a check in the hands, this is about small business. This is about our entire community, the municipalities, the local, the state. This is about all of us rising up and fighting back,” Ditommaso said.

“It’s corporate socialism is what is when it’s corporate bailouts and the working man keeps getting pushed back farther. It gets a little frustrating, and I think you saw that” Loney said.

In the end, the measure passed the House largely along party lines.

Ryan’s comments went viral overnight and by Wednesday morning had already been viewed more than 2 million times.