NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) — New Castle School of Trades held its annual job fair Wednesday where 100 employers connected with the school’s students.

Finding a first job can be overwhelming and stressful. The students at New Castle School of Trades are taking matters into their own hands at this job fair.

“Going online and looking at companies’ websites and stuff and doing everything I can to put my name out there,” said NCST student Jacob Marchione.

Another student said the opportunity to meet and connect with future employers is critical for his future.

“Really, it’s a great opportunity to meet all these people willing to hire you,” said Michael Scavina.

Students are hopeful to find that future employer.

“My goal is to find an employer willing to hire me or willing to wait until I am graduated to hire me,” said Scavina.

Another student said finding a career while she is still in school will help her. She wants to work as a welder.

“I think it would be a very good learning opportunity while I’m in school. I can use what I’m using in the shop and the class and then provide it for my job,” said Alexis Thieo.

NCST encourages students to actively seek job opportunities, especially for specialized careers like electricians, architects and engineers. Connecting with local companies is a great start.