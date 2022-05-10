WARREN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) — A week-long spring clean-up event took place in Warren Township.



“Today I just did a little bit of cleaning up around the house,” said Dustin Budd,

Budd has been taking advantage of Warren Township’s Spring Clean-Up event for three years now. This time, he dropped off tires, carpet, and some wood.

“You can’t really put stuff in the garbage for the garbage to take and being able to bring it here is really nice because you ain’t gotta pay for it,” said Budd.

“This is the time of the year when the weather finally starts to get nice that people start cleaning out the basements, garages, and they’re looking for ways to get rid of things and we try to make it as easy as possible,” said Director of Geauga-Trumbull Solid Waste Management District Jennifer Jones.

The clean-up event was hosted through a partnership with the Geauga-Trumbull Solid Waste Management District.

The township was even awarded a Go Green grant so they could accept items that are hard to dispose of including electronics.

“Primarily televisions, things that the trash folks, the trash haulers don’t typically take at the curb, but they really shouldn’t go in a landfill anyway,” said Jones.

“We take pretty much everything. It gives our residents time you know to clean out their sheds, their basements, their garage and get ready for summer,” said Warren Township trustee Edward Anthony.

Warren Township administration building township officials said in just the first two days they’ve already collected about eight tons of garbage.

For the remainder of the week, people who live in the township can drop off their trash from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.