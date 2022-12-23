(WKBN) – A local towing company says their drivers stayed busy Friday morning as drivers battled through their commute.

Ludt’s Towing had five to six trucks out on the road.

Between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., the phones were ringing off the hook, mostly for drivers who spun out or couldn’t get their cars started in the extreme cold.

They have this advice for drivers as the poor conditions continue.

“Slow down, take your time. That’s the main thing is just being cautious and watching out for the other driver, too, that spins out,” said Tracey Anderson, manager of Ludt’s Towing.

Though it was quiet Friday afternoon, Anderson expects those phones to ring off the hook again as drivers leave work Friday evening.