Local tourism bureau recognized statewide for marketing efforts

The bureau recently won two RUBY awards from the Ohio Travel Association.

They took home the top awards for both their 2020 Trumbull County Visitor’s Guide and their visitor email marketing campaign.

Trumbull County Tourism’s executive director Beth Kotwis Carmichael said they had great marketing partners that helped them get through the pandemic.

“I think in looking back, the thing that all of us did was just kind of hunker down and then just work harder to make an impact and help from an economic development and economic impact perspective and these are the the results of all that hard work,” Kotwis Carmichael said.

The bureau was also a finalist for their 2021 video campaign and received a certificate of excellence for their social media campaign called “Where’s Wally.”