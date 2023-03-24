SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — A local theater group is holding its first full-scale production in a couple of years.

The ACTS Performing Arts Center is holding its first full-scale production since taking over the former Sacred Heart church two years ago. Kicking off the season is the musical “Carousel,” which will be staged March 24 – 26 and March 31 – April 2.

Inside, the wooden arches from the church remain. However, the altar was replaced by a stage — and 250 chairs have replaced the pews. It took $750,000 — and a lot of help — to get to this point.

“A lot of hard work and a lot of fundraising and a lot of community support — the city of Sharon, the state, a lot of private foundations — have made us be here,” said Susan Piccirilli, vice president of ACTS.

The theater group began in 2011 as the Area Community Theatre of Sharpsville but is transitioning to simply calling itself ACTS since it’s now located in Sharon.