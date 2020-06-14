Local teen heading to national competition after winning Ohio Teen Miss United States Agriculture Pageant

PETERSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – A local teen is heading down south this week to compete at the National Teen Miss United States Agriculture Pageant.

Sixteen-year-old Petersburg resident Ruby Withers is a fifth generation dairy farmer but first generation pageant queen.

“I use to always, like, be in the barn. So when I was two, I would chase the cows around, but when I was like seven, I really wanted to do stuff like putting on milkers and being with the cows,” Ruby said.

Back in September, Ruby was crowned Ohio Teen Miss United States Agriculture 2020.

While she had held smaller titles before, this was her first big pagenat.

“My first inclination was, we’re not really pageant type people, but then when I saw that it promotes our industry and helps advocate for it, we let her go ahead with it,” said Ruby’s mother, Tricia Withers.

Ruby wants to use her new platform to educate people about the dairy industry, which is her family’s livelihood and one of her biggest passions.

“I think that it’s really important that people know what actually happens and that the farmers really love their animals,” she said.

Now, Ruby and her mom are getting ready to go to Orlando on Wednesday, where Ruby will compete at the national competition.

“It’s just her and I going together because everyone else has to stay here and make hay and milk the cows, so it’s going to be weird just going away just the two of us together,” Tricia said.

For Ruby, her goal is to make new friends and continue to advocate for the dairy industry.

“I want to grow my own confidence but also show other girls and women that they can be confident in who they are and that agriculture is a big part of this country,” Ruby said.