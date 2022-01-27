YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull Retired Teachers Association (TRTA) awarded two $500 grants to two local teachers for their innovative activities in their classrooms.

The grants were presented to Champion Local School District science teacher Dave Murduck and Hubbard Exempted Village School District art teacher Josh MacMillan.

Fifth grade teacher Murduck plans to use the money to enhance the outdoor science lab and garden at Champion.

In Hubbard, MacMillan will use the grant to build the relationship between elementary and high school art programs, through a new secondary curriculum for third and fourth graders.

This is the second year of the TRTA grant program, which is open to all academic disciplines, grade levels, and building activities.

This summer, the TRTA will recognize Murduck and MacMillan at a TRTA meeting.

From left to right: Champion Middle School Principal Heather Campbell, TRTA president Marilyn Stanton, CMS 5th Grade science teacher David Murduck, TRTA grant chairs Cindy Harris and Diana Bauman (Courtesy of Trumbull County Educational Service Center).