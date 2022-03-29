(WKBN) — President Biden is looking to tax the wealthy in his 2023 budget proposal. Could that impact anyone outside the upper class?

President Biden recently proposed a billionaire minimum income tax, a minimum 20% tax on incomes of U.S. households worth $100 million or more.

The proposal would raise $361 billion over 10 years. Not only would it tax a billionaire’s income, but it would also tax their assets.

“Whether it be stocks and bonds, real estate, gold bars,” said Michael Flugher, tax advisor with Tax Check.

Flugher said under current law, billionaires have ways to avoid taxation like charitable trusts and borrowing against their assets instead of selling. It also could be difficult to evaluate one’s belongings like artwork or real estate.

“Arguments could be had, especially one of the items worth $20 to $30 million. The IRS might try to say it’s worth $30 million, and you might want to argue that it’s only worth $20 million if you’re that billionaire,” said Flugher.

Currently, the proposal doesn’t affect Americans outside the $100 million income bracket, but if that threshold is reduced, Flugher said a conflict could be small business values.

“We’d have people on the government side arguing a higher number of people on the people side, arguing a lower number could be very difficult to administer,” said Flugher.

Congress is still debating this proposal.