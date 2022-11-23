YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The employees at a South Side Youngstown tavern are giving up their Thanksgiving night to make sure others have something to eat.

The Brickhouse Tavern on Midlothian Boulevard across from Schwebel’s will be serving a traditional Thanksgiving dinner starting at 4:30 p.m.

It will continue until they run out of food. They think they have enough for 60 to 70 people.

“St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry donated some turkeys. We’ve had local people donate some desserts and hams, and then my wonderful staff is donating a lot of their time. Schwebel’s donated the bread for the stuffing,” said employee Jen Ferrara.

The Brickhouse Tavern is also holding a charity Christmas party on Saturday, Dec. 10 starting at noon. It will benefit the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry and Dining Hall.