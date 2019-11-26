Local TAP Pool team shares national championship experience

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown area has the latest national champions in pool. Three weeks ago in Biloxi, Mississippi, the team won the TAP Pool League Nation 8 Ball Championship.

Monday night, the team called Dynomite, was practicing at Austintown’s Ice Breaker’s Pool Room.

“Most of us have known each other for 20 plus years, but as far as a team together in TAP, we’ve been together a little over three years, and we’ve been to the national even the last three years,” said team captain, Jim Gibb.

The team talked about the jump shot their teammate Chris Classic made in the championship match, a shot he recreated and completed again on Sunday night.

“He beat them pretty soundly. He beat them five to zero with a jump shot in there to just kick it off. It made the building go crazy. It was so much fun,” said team member Marty Flory.

While Dynomite won this year’s national eight ball tournament, a different team which also plays in the TAP League at Ice Breakers won it last year.

“It says something for this area for sure. This area has strong players, and then a lot of the strong players are in this pool hall,” said Dustin White, a member of last year’s championship team.

The members of Dynomite agree that while pool is something fun for them to do together, winning a national championship is something none of them will forget.