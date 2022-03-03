POLAND Ohio (WKBN) – Superintendents from across Mahoning County are meeting to tackle the issue of a bus driver shortage.

The administrators gathered Thursday morning in Poland for a Transportation Roundtable.

They were joined virtually by state Rep. Michele Lepore-Hagan. Superintendents from Poland, Springfield, Canfield, Boardman, Canfield, Struthers and the Educational Service Center were there.

Despite increasing wages and offering sign-on bonuses, many schools are struggling to secure enough drivers.

Thursday, the group is brainstorming ideas on how neighboring school districts can work together to come up with a solution.