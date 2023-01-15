GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Every summer, Greenville hosts its annual Heritage Days weekend, a long-standing tradition that expects a few changes this year.

Organizers say this year will be the 16th year. Some of the changes include finding space.

Heritage Days is hosted at Riverside Park, which is undergoing some revitalization projects. But they were able to find a way to make the space work. However, the next hurdle is finding some help to make the event happen.

“Just about anybody is more than welcome and desperately needed. We will be welcoming with open arms,” said Jean Carr, the Greenville Heritage Days organizer.

This year, Heritage Days will start Friday at 5 p.m. and coincide with the movie in the park. Then on Saturday there will be a full day of fun, ending with fireworks.

Since the festival is low on help, they did have to cut activities on Sunday. The Heritage Days committee made the decision because they need help.

New members said its been fun so far and encourage those in the Shenango Valley to get involved if interested.

“I think we do good work and I think the more people we get, the more we can benefit the people of Greenville and give them more community things to participate in,” said Cheryl Bence, a Heritage Days committee member.

“As a lifelong resident of the town, it’s really exciting to see good things happen. There are a lot of people who put forth a lot of effort, so I’m proud to be associated with them,” said Jennie Kather, another Heritage Days committee member.

Anyone can participate and join the committee. Organizers say you can be as involved as much as you can, there is not a set requirement.

The group also is looking for donations in order to put the event on.

To learn more about the event or volunteering, you can visit the Heritage Days website, call them at (724) 456-3180 or email them at gvillepaheritagedays@gmail.com.