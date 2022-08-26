LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A substance abuse center will offer help to people looking to learn more about drug addiction problems.

The Family Recovery Center in Lisbon will hold an Overdose Awareness Day program on Wednesday.

Staff will answer questions about addiction issues and correct some of the myths that often accompany substance abuse. One of them is that those who are with an overdose victim will get into trouble for trying to help them.

“What we hear is that when someone’s overdosing, let’s say at someone else’s house, those people, you know, they’ll leave. They’ll leave the person there because they’re fearful of being arrested. The Good Samaritan law does provide immunity,” said Amanda Kantaras with the Family Recovery Center.

The program will distribute doses of naloxone to family members of addicts, along with test strips to determine if opioids are present in substances before they’re taken.

The session in Lisbon will be held from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Family Recovery Center on N. Market Street.