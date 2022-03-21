LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) — Students at Liberty High School are promising to accept, include and respect people of all abilities to kick off World Down Syndrome Day.

Sophomore Samantha Nemcik and her teacher Kay Torres were collecting signatures Monday for the pledge at lunchtime.

Nemcik’s mother had ordered the poster celebrating abilities from the Down Syndrome Association of the Valley, and students were eager to sign it.

“This poster is for Down Syndrome,” said Nemcik.

“It’s nice to have a student body that is accepting of our kids because they deserve it,” said Torres.

The poster will eventually be hung up somewhere in the school.