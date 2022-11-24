YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Students at Youngstown Community School are getting to show off their creativity thanks to the school’s STEM program, where students are tasked with hands-on projects.

In the computer/STEM lab on the second floor of Youngstown Community School, you’ll often find students hard at work on different projects.

Sixth graders, like An’Janae Brooks, are currently building miniature golf courses.

Brooks says the class has helped with her ability to work with others and solve problems.

“K through 8, we’ve seen our kids be able to work together in classrooms on regular problem solving — whether it’s in a science lab or if it’s just in a math class — where they’re working through word problems or what not,” said Rachael Smith, Youngstown Community School director.

Mike Majzun, principal, says the program expands on what students are already learning in other classes.

“It’s giving them experiences that they might take and say, ‘Hey, I want to do something within the arts, I want to do something when it comes to something different outside of, maybe, a traditional college,” Majzun says.

Mary Kay Gordon has been the school’s technology teacher for 18 years. Over the past few years, she says they’ve progressed into different activities, like 3D printing and carving.

And she says she’s seen a huge difference in her students.

“The biggest thing I’ve seen is that they don’t get quite as frustrated when things don’t work. They’re a little more patient, you know try it again, let’s figure out something different,” Gordon says.

Seventh graders are making wall clocks, and eighth graders are building gum ball machines.

“We just want to make sure that our kids are going to be prepared to be career ready after their time here with us at Youngstown Community School,” says Smith.