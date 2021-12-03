Local students send banner in support of peers

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Hubbard High School band is letting bands in Texas and Wisconsin impacted by recent tragedies know they’re thinking of them.

Band students signed two banners this week. One will be heading to the Andrews High School Band in Texas following a tragic November crash that took the lives of a bus driver and the band director.

The second banner is headed to the Waukesha South High School Band. Several band members there were hurt when an SUV sped through a holiday parade last month.

Assistant Marching Band Director Scott Killian came up with the idea to have students to sign a banner to let those schools know their band family is in their thoughts.

“One of the things we really do preach to the kids is we are all a band family, whether it be us, the opposing schools or students we’ve never met. There really is a universal language of music,” Killian said.

The banners were sent out this afternoon. Senior Dominic Panozzo said the banner sends a message to everyone.

“It’s so important to everyone in the band. It’s something that really hits home because it could happen anywhere,” he said.