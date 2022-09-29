MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – A program started last year by the Mahoning County Prosecutor’s Office is expanding this year with the help of local high school students.

In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October, prosecutors are teaming up with students from several area high schools to collect donations for local crisis centers who take-in battered victims and their families.

Prosecutors say being able to help those victims is something that’s near and dear to their mission of giving back to the community.

“We are able to implement … the needs of not only Mahoning County victims of domestic violence, but Columbiana County victims as well,” says Attorney Gina Bricker.

South Range High School student Macenzee Gaal made the effort her senior year class project — and then worked to expand on what was collected last year.

“When multiple other schools in the area showed interest, I jumped on the opportunity to have them included — as well as multiple other businesses,” says

Last year, more than 4,000 products and gift cards were donated.

Organizers say this year’s goal is to collect more than 10,000 items.