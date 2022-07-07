YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A group of 7th and 8th grade students at Youngstown Rayen Early College are taking a hands on approach to learning this summer.

For two hours Monday through Thursday until the end of July they get to learn from local recording studio, LV8 Studios.

The owner of the studio, Charles Colvin, said the program was two years in the making. After hearing Youngstown City Schools Superintendent Justin Jennings talk about innovative learning, he had the idea of this summer program.

The students go over the basics of creating music, learning the vocabulary and how things are put together. Then. they get to go into the studio and use what they learned to create their own music. They create the beat, the lyrics and record it, something they didn’t know they were going to get to do.

“To create the pathway for the students to have a career but ultimately to be able to do things in the entertainment field,” Colvin said.

“Working with the kids is amazing. I learn just as much as they probably learn and I can’t wait to see how these kids flourish and grow after this program,’ said part owner/chief creative officer Lucas Garland.

Some students aren’t as interested in the music part and are learning more about the the graphics, putting a music video together and the marketing behind it all. So together, they’ll create an album.

“It’s cool. I never knew this was downtown. I didn’t think something this cool would be here,” said student Korday Allison.

“It’s very fun. I’ve never been in one. I think it’s amazing that Chip, Lucas and Logan have taken us as a group as mentees in their spare time,” said student Thomas Wilson.

They hope to produce around 8 to 10 songs and once their done they’ll present it to their parents and Superintendent Justin Jennings during an award ceremony. After that, it will be available on all music platforms.

The studio teamed up with JAC Management Group and got to take the students to the amphitheater.

They’re also taking them to the Rock n Roll Hall of the Fame to wrap up the program at the end of the month.

Organizers hope this is just the start of the program and want to see it grow.

Charles and Lucas tell me they hope to see the program continue. They said more schools are already reaching out to get involved in the fall.