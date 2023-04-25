BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – On Tuesday, students at Brookfield High School had the chance to meet with Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague as part of National Financial Literacy Month.

Students part of the Junior Achievement program discussed what they’ve learned with Sprague. They said they discussed taxes, stocks and even how to save money.

Every high school student in Ohio is required to take a semester of financial literacy in order to graduate. Sprague says the curriculum is an important piece in Ohio’s education.

“We’re investing money and having that pay off in the future. You know, obviously, this knowledge is a big investment and the dividends are increased ability in the future to be able to earn and save and be part of our community,” Sprague said.

Sprague was impressed by how much students knew and how engaged they were with the curriculum.