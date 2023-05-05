(WKBN) – Students at South Range High School organized a very special event on Friday.

The football field was filled with neon green T-shirts as the school district hosted a field day for Fairhaven students who have special needs.

The kids got to enjoy an obstacle course, corn hole, facepaint, kickball and ring toss, just to name a few.

The event was made possible by various community sponsors and most importantly, the volunteers.

Students from South Range’s National Honor Society spent the morning hanging out with the kids from Fairhaven.

“Just the fact that they’re enjoying this. Hopefully, they remember it for the next few years and hopefully, when they grow up, they still remember this,” said South Range senior Ayden Leon.

“It really makes me feel really good. It makes my heart really happy and I think it’s just great if we can get these guys out of school for a fun day with us and interact with them,” said South Range senior Kelly Szolek.

South Range students hope this becomes an annual event.