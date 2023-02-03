YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Some local elementary students in Youngstown are showing off a brighter, healthier smile thanks to a program.

Over 50 kids got free teeth cleanings at Choffin Career and Technical Center on Friday through the Ohio Dental Association’s Give Kids a Smile initiative. The program chose to start it this year at Choffin.

Local dentists volunteered to clean kids’ teeth, and Choffin dental assisting students helped with cleanings. Youngstown State University dental hygiene students also taught kids about good brushing habits.

“We need to have good hygiene and dental care, so we want to make sure that we instill that into our students at an early age,” says Dr. Sherry Cross, Choffin Adult Education director. “We already have a program here — what’s better than using our students here to help assist our students here in Youngstown City Schools?”

Give Kids a Smile started 21 years ago. Over $16 million has been donated to the program in that time.

Across Ohio, over 1,300 dentists are helping kids this year.