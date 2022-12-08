YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students and staff at Choffin Career and Technical Center presented a donation to Akron Children’s Hospital Thursday, just in time for Christmas.

Toys and written cards were donated to the hospital. The items were collected by students from several different courses at the school, as well as from staff members.

They will go to kids who get admitted to the hospital.

“To receive donations to the hospital means the world to them. Receiving a toy when they come in sick and scared calms them down and makes them not as fearful to come back the next time,” said Jamie DeMain, manager of volunteer services at Akron Children’s Hospital.

DeMain said anyone can drop off Christmas donations at the hospital up until December 21.