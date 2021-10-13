Local students get lesson in graffiti art

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Students taking art in Hubbard got a special lesson in one type of media — graffiti art.

Graffiti artist Jesus Giraldo, of Miami, Florida, visited art teacher Josh MacMillan’s classes to give a demonstration on graffiti art and spend time with students completing a commissioned piece of graffiti art.

Giraldo requested that he work with students on the artwork and Mollie Greco and Phoebe Rusnak were selected to help. It was the girls who came up with a theme for the piece.

The word “Hubbard” was painted on the canvas, and the girls then added their own artwork. Giraldo talked with the students about color, technique, space and how to pull everything together.

“The girls were able to experience something a majority of students would never get the chance to experience. The opportunity to work hand-in-hand with a graffiti artist for hours and ask questions, while having the creative freedom to add what they wanted to the piece, is something they will be able to cherish forever. It’s also something other people will be able to enjoy for years after Mollie and Phoebe graduate,” MacMillan.