CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Memorial Day is about a month away and some folks in the area are making sure veterans’ graves are cleaned up and decorated.

Football players from Canfield’s championship team and Canfield High School golfers could be seen at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery Sunday morning.

The cemetery is between Market Street and Glenwood in Boardman.

The students had some help from guards with the Ohio State Penitentiary in Youngstown and Mahoning County Sheriff’s deputies.

The goal was to put a flag by every grave that belongs to a veteran in the cemetery. Organizers say other veteran organizations do this all over Mahoning County.

“They don’t have to be out here, but education is a big part, because when we’re gone who’s going to decorate the cemeteries? You know we might be able to do in years coming, so it’s good to get the kids out,” said Susan Krawchyk, Mahoning County Veterans Service Commission.

Organizers say about 1,500 flags were placed at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery Sunday.