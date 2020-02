It was at the Ashtabula County Technical and Career Campus

ASHTABULA CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Hundreds of students competed in technical skills contests Saturday.

It was at the Ashtabula County Technical and Career Campus.

Over 20 schools were represented, including Mahoning and Trumbull County Career and Technical Centers.

Students in these programs earn college credit and industry certification while still in high school.

The contests included job interviews and public speaking.

Winners will advance to the State Conference in April.