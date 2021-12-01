Local student among Vax-2-School winners

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – A local student is among the winners of Wednesday’s Vax-2-School contest.
Anthony Harker, of Niles, is listed among the winners.
The full list of winners is below:
- Kylie Beverick, Sandusky
- Eleanor Bohlen, Morrow
- Finn Braam, Columbus
- Taylor Demastus, Columbia Station
- Rachel Doyle, Chardon
- Cassandra Durham, Maumee
- Courtney Fox, Bellevue
- Lilian Frederick, Put-In-Bay
- Anthony Harker, Niles
- Hailey Hunter, St. Marys
- Andrew Keck, Hamilton
- Jessica Lee, Seven Hills
- Joseph Mautz, Castalia
- Brooke McFeely, Eastlake
- Michael Messer, Jr., Brunswick
- Eli Morse, Dublin
- William Northup, Novelty
- Zane Orley, Medina
- Bailey Price, Toledo
- Allison Pruss, Toledo
- Bren Puchta, Columbus
- Jaxon Pullins, Etna
- Cody Ratermann, Clayton
- Thomas Ratliff, Liberty Township
- Berkeley Rybak, Solon
- Koltyn Scarantine, Columbus
- Katelyn Schreiner, Dayton
- Eliott Trinh, Powell
- Joshua Yeager, Minster
- Logan Zelch, Chagrin Falls
Residents ages 5-25 who have at least started the COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to win one of five $100,000 or one of 150 $10,000 scholarships to any Ohio college, university, technical or trade school, or career program of their choice.
The state will continue announcing 30 $10,000 every day through Dec. 3 at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Twitter and Instagram at @ohiovax2school. The five grand prize winners will be announced during the lottery broadcast at 7:29 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3.
Eligible residents can register online or by telephone by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). Anyone under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian register for them.
Ohioans who registered before Sunday night at 11:59 p.m. are eligible for all of the prizes. For those who have not registered yet, there is one more opportunity to get signed up to be entered into the drawing for the five $100,000 grand prizes, and that deadline is Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 11:59 p.m.
The first and second rounds of winners included no local residents.