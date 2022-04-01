HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — A Hubbard senior is being recognized after she created a music video bringing light to her teacher’s diagnosis of breast cancer.

Gabi Jones won the 2022 Governor’s Youth Art Exhibition regional competition for a video she made just a few weeks after her media teacher Megan Schellhorn was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Schellhorn taught Jones throughout all four years of high school.

Schellhorn returned to teaching just a few weeks ago after 10 months of treatment, and Jones said she’s grateful she had the chance to document her journey.

Jones hoped to bring light to her teacher’s diagnosis and help others going through the same thing.

“I wanted to bring her into the picture because I knew what she’s going through could help somebody else,” said Jones.

“When I see something like that get recognition and someone like her get recognition, it just makes what I do every day as a teacher feel so worthwhile because I want her to be recognized for the amazing person that she is,” said Schellhorn.

After graduation, Jones plans to attend the Savannah College of Art and Design in Georgia for filmmaking.