Local student receives award for cancer fundraising efforts

Gavin Clay gets his head shaved at the virtual St. Baldrick’s event held at DJ’s bench in June 2020. Clay was named the United Way of Greater Stark County’s 2021 Inspired Youth Award Recipient. Photo Credit: West Branch Local School District

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – A West Branch student was recognized for raising over $32,000 for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation over the past three years.

Gavin Clay, 13, was named the United Way of Greater Stark County’s 2021 Inspired Youth Award Recipient for his fundraising efforts with his team, the Constitution Cancer Crushers.

Clay started campaigning for the foundation after a classmate was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma three years ago.

In March 2020, Clay teamed up with the West Branch Middle School student council to hold a dance. The event raised nearly $5,000 for the St. Baldrick’s foundation. Clay hopes to hold another fundraiser after coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

He has shaved his head every year since 2018 at an annual event in Alliance to raise awareness for childhood cancer.

“If you meet Gavin, he has the fullest head of hair that he takes pride in, but never for one second does he ever think about not shaving his head each year. Never for one second does he think about not leading his team year after year,” said his mother, Krista Clay.