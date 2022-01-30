LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) — A Liberty student who lives with Type 1 diabetes hasn’t let much stand in the way of his hockey success — and he got the experience of a lifetime Friday night to show for us.

It’s a sport Liam McKernan has loved since a young age. He first laced up his skates at 4 years old to play ice hockey.

On Friday, he and his Pittsburgh Aviators team were invited by the Pittsburgh Penguins to play a youth hockey game against the Allegheny Badgers — on the very same home ice the Penguins play on.

“I thought it was really cool how we went through the tunnel and got on the ice. That was really cool,” Liam McKernan said.

Liam’s father Chris McKernan said watching his son step foot on the ice of the five-time Stanley Cup-winning team was surreal.

“It was a really cool opportunity. It was exciting watching the kids come out of the tunnel out onto the ice and just getting to play on the rink that we go and watch them play on,” Chris McKernan said.

Liam does it all while managing his diabetes.

“I have to eat the right food, get the energy levels right,” Liam McKernan said.

His father said Liam has done a great job of not letting his diabetes get in the way of playing hockey and just being a kid.

“For him, he just — he’s still a kid. He’s excellent with trying to manage everything he does, he’s aware of his blood sugar levels and everything that’s there. He just goes and does his thing,” Chris McKernan said.

Liam even ended up scoring a shorthanded goal in the game Friday, solidifying the team’s 3-1 win over the Badgers.