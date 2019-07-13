Local stroke survivor celebrates recovery and raises money for East Palestine student

The proceeds from the event will benefit Samantha Magness, a seventh grade student at East Palestine

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A local girl is celebrating her recovery from a devastating stroke and raising money for others in need on Saturday.

Lauren Thomas herself made a victory lap around the track during her Lauren Strong Awareness Walk at Beaver Local High School.

It is a day she thought would never arrive. She suffered a massive stroke while playing volleyball.

Saturday’s event included a car cruise, health station and food vendors.

“I think it’s good to raise money for something we did for so long. We were in the hospital for months, so it’s good to give back,” Thomas said.

“A year ago we were being told she would not even be here to do this. Every day is a blessing,” said Kaylyn Cochran, Lauren’s cousin.

The proceeds from the event will benefit Samantha Magness, a seventh grade student at East Palestine.