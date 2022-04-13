LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Someone in the Valley is richer tonight after buying the right lottery ticket.

A winning million-dollar scratch-off was sold this week at Liberty Quick Shop on Belmont Avenue.

The ticket was a $10 Million Dollar Mega Multiplier ticket.

The owner told us that the Ohio Lottery called him on Wednesday with the news. It’s the biggest jackpot ever won on a ticket from the store.

“Not that big. I haven’t heard that big. We are so excited our ticket is won by our customer locally around the area. So we are very excited and very happy for the customers,” said Sumit Adukia Agrawal, owner of Liberty Quick Shop.

We reached out to the Ohio Lottery for more information about the winner and are waiting to hear back.