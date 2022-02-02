(WKBN)- Vinyl record sales hit a record high in 2021.

MRC-Data Billboard stated in a report that more than 41 million records were sold. That’s up 51% from 27 million in 2020.

According to the report, this is the largest year for vinyl sales since they began tracking sales in 1991.

Local record store owner, Jeffrey Burke of Record Connection, is questioning this. In his his 42 years in businesses, he’s seen the big numbers and he’s seen vinyl grow in popularity. But he is skeptical of the numbers because of backlog and supply issues. He added there are just a handful of independent record stores locally and that they aren’t being tracked.

“None of us are sound scan reporters. This is just one little small area so how are they accounting for these big numbers? We don’t even know who belongs to sound scan,” Burke said.

Burke said that a lot of the plants are also behind. He wants to know if they are selling at record numbers then why aren’t they pressing for more plants? Most records are made outside of the United States in countries like France, Czech Republic, Germany and Canada.

Burke thinks the numbers might be too high, however, he does agree sales have increased. He’s seen a lot of new customers coming through the door of his store. He’s seen vinyl’s popularity continue to grow since 2005. He thinks people are tired of streaming and downloading and want the physical product instead.

“I think people want physical product. They’re kind of tired of the streaming and downloading. Who loses their music catalog because the system crashes or their computer crashes? So you lose everything. You’re buying air if you’re subscribing, the record you’ve got something to hold. the sound quality is better. The dynamics are great. it’s real music. it’s real fidelity,” Burke said.

Burke’s shop sells a lot of pre owned record and says he can hardly keep them on the shelves.

He’s had to readjust the layout of his store to hold more records.

He also said that he’s seen an upswing in CD sales too. He said that he thinks vinyl sales can hold their own and will continue to grow in popularity.

