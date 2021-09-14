Local state rep. says he was removed from school board meeting for not wearing a mask

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — Local state representative Mike Loychik said he was removed from the Lakeview school board meeting for not wearing a mask.

He said he was there to talk about making masks optional and was escorted out by their school resource officer.

“As a healthy individual, a leader and Representative, I would have looked hypocritical for wearing one and will never bow down to their ridiculous mandates,” Loychik said on his Facebook page.

He finished by saying, “way to show your true colors, Lakeview School District.”

He ended up giving his speech outside.