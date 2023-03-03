LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) — After a several-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual staff versus student basketball game is making its return to Blott Guy PK-6 school.

This year’s game versus the fifth- and sixth-grade boys and girls basketball game will be held on March 16 at the high school gym.

Part of the proceeds will go to the D’Errico family. Jim D’Errico lost his battle to cancer on Feb. 4. His three children attend Liberty Local Schools.

“They’ve just been through so much and he’s had such a long fight that you know we just want to help make it a little bit easier,” said Lindsay Kovach, fifth- and sixth-grade student council adviser.

“Well, we’re looking forward to beating the teachers and having fun with the team,” said Jordynn Ballantyne, a fifth-grade student.

The game starts at 6 p.m. on March 16. There will be raffles and concessions. Tickets are $3 a piece or $15 for a family.