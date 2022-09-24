WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Trumbull County hosted its first Friends of the Poor Walk/Run on Saturday.

It happened at Perkins Park in Warren. This is part of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul National Event.

Over 400,000 walkers across the United States participated to help raise funds and awareness for those living in poverty.

There was fun, fellowship, live music and food.

“We are seeing a lot of people who have never had to access safety net services before. I know when I go to Giant Eagle, I feel the pinch. For some people they have to choose, ‘Do I get groceries or do I put gas in my car to go to work?'” said Darlene Jones with Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

Over 200 people showed up to the walk today in Warren.