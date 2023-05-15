YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With the weather warming up, some local water attractions are opening for the season.

Below is a list of local parks with splash pads and sprinklers and their opening dates.

Mill Creek Park

Wick Recreation Area and Splash Pad

Located at 1861 McCollum Rd., Youngstown

Open now through September 30. Open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Walter H. Scholl Pavilion

Located near the intersection of Bears Den Road and Normandy Drive, Youngstown

Sprinklers are open now through September 30, from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Youngstown

Hillman Park

Located at Falls Avenue and Hillman Street, Youngstown

Sprinklers are open June 5 through the first week of September.

Homestead Park

Located at 829 E Dewey Ave., Youngstown

The splash pad is open from June 5 through the first week of September.

John White Park

Located at 2300 Kimmel St., Youngstown

The splash pad is open from June 5 through the first week of September.

Wick Park

Located at Park and Pennsylvania avenues, Youngstown

Sprinklers are open June 5 through the first week of September.

Additional information will be uploaded to the city’s website the first week of June.

Austintown

Austintown Park

Located at 82 Ohltown Road, Austintown

Splash pad opens May 26 through Labor Day, from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Cortland

Pearl Park

Located at 140 Pearl St, Cortland

Opens Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend, from 12 – 5 p.m.