YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Our local spellers at the National Spelling Bee in Washington have made it through round two.

Jeremy Slywczak from Badger Middle School correctly spelled pilchard.

Maria Sargent of Salem spelled lavash. And the word for Santino Slipkovich of Boardman was pagoda.

All three will advance to round three Wednesday.

A look at the leaderboard shows that out of 562 spellers, 519 have spelled correctly and 46 misspelled.