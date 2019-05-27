Local spellers compete in Scripps National Spelling Bee

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – Several local students are in Washington, D.C. on Monday to compete in the 92nd Scripps National Spelling Bee.

There are 565 contestants competing in the preliminary written round.

Local contestants include Jeremy Slywczak from Badger Middle School, Santino Slipkovich from Boardman Center Middle School and Maria Sargent from Salem Jr. High School.

After the test and two spelling rounds, the finals for the top 50 students will begin on Thursday.

Rounds two and three will be streaming live on the Watch ESPN app Tuesday and Wednesday. The finals will be broadcasted on ESPN2 Thursday night.