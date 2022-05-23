WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local aesthetician is hosting a fundraiser to help in the fight against cancer.

Be-YOU-tiful Spa & Nails is hosting a raffle fundraiser for National Skin Cancer and Melanoma Awareness Month.

More than 15 baskets were donated by local small businesses and clients.

The goal is to raise $500 and so far, they’ve exceeded that goal!

All the money raised will be donated to the American Cancer Society.

Spa owner Melonie Warren is a melanoma survivor herself. She says her diagnosis in 2015 was what prompted her to become an aesthetician.

“Very important to raise awareness, that’s the whole reason I got into this. I had a love for tanning beds and excess sun and it got me melanoma. So if I can just raise a little bit of awareness and donate a little bit of money, it’s worth it,” Warren said.

Raffle tickets are being sold at the spa on E. Market Street in Warren through June 1.

The drawing will take place on either June 2 or 3.