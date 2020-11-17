Local softball tournament provides over 25,000 meals to those in need

This is the second time players, coaches and the community came together to help out the community

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s November and almost Thanksgiving, but it’s good to give and be thankful all month, and yearlong.

Dave Matz and a group of softball players did just that by handing over a check for $4,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank.

The money was raised as part of the First Annual Fall Fest Softball Tournament & Food Drive.

“We ended up raising about three-quarter-tons of food and up to about 25,500 meals,” Matz said.

Matz also coaches softball, which is how he involved three teams in the sluggers organization.

“They all chipped in, helped me out, they always got my back in everything I do,” said Matz.

After seeing the need for food brought on by the pandemic. He and partner Fred Mootz wanted to do something to help.

“When she sent me the information today that we put over 25,000 meals in the Mahoning Valley, you can’t be that,” Matz said.

This is also the second time they’ve combined sports and service to the community. The first happened back in the summer when they raised $45,000 for Kristin Fox, a Poland woman who lost her limbs after getting the flu.

“For me, I love helping people. I love the fact that I can be doing something to help them,” said Mallie Ruscitti, a player on one of the teams.

The sentiment of helping and giving to others was felt by other players that were there during the check presentation ceremony.

“Helping people out, in general, is one of my favorite things to do,” Emma Mills said. “It’s nice to just be able to do something right during a horrible time.”

While the coaches, parents and players did a lot of the work, the community also rallied around them to show support to those in need that live close by.

“It’s just a nice opportunity to give back,” Madison Lester said. “We’re able to give back to our community, we’re able to donate, we’re able to get a lot of people to give back. We raised a cause and were able to get other people to give, too.”

