AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Since today is Valentine’s Day, some kids in Austintown wanted to spread the love to people who have seen many Valentine’s Days in their lives.

Along with their mom and grandma, the Puntel sisters delivered valentines to residents at the Woodlands at Austinwoods senior living center in Austintown on Monday.

Nevaeh and Mia made over 70 valentines.

They did it to spread some kindness to others during the holiday.

Mia: “I want to be nice.”

Mother: “Yeah. Why do we be nice to other people? So they can spread the niceness around to other people, right?”

Mia: “Yeah.”

Their mom said she actively tries to teach her children to spread kindness to others in hopes that those people then spread it to others.