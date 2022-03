(WKBN) — A singer who’s been entertaining crowds around Youngstown for 60 years will be honored next month.

A tribute to Dominic Tocco will be held on Sunday, April 24 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Maronite Center.

It’ll be sponsored by the Youngstown Music Awards.

Click here for tickets and information.

The net proceeds will benefit Voices 4 Autism.