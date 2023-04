LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Police were on scene Monday morning after the front door of a local shop was broken out and an alarm went off.

According to police, the alarm went off around 3:15 a.m. at Puff’s Vape Shop and Lounge on the 3000 block of Belmont Avenue in Liberty.

The front door was shattered and there was a lot glass on the ground.

Police searched the business but did not find anyone on the property.

No one has been taken into custody and police are not sure yet if anything was taken.