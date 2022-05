BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s National Comic Book Day, and two local comic book stories are celebrating.

All American Card & Comics in Boardman and downtown Warren will be giving away free comic books.

The shops are open from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday.

The free comic books are available while supplies last.

The Boardman location is at 52 Boardman Canfield Rd., while the store in Warren is at 161 W. Market St.