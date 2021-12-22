YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some shoppers buying groceries Wednesday had no idea how lucky they would be.

Youngstown United as One wanted to spread even more Christmas cheer so they set up shop at the Save-a-Lot on Belmont Avenue and randomly picked patrons to surprise.

The group paid for those lucky shoppers’ entire total.

Group president, Darrell Jones, said the Christmas giveaway is something Youngstown United as One has been doing for years.

“We prepared for times like Christmas, the holidays, ’cause that’s when people really need the money. At times the pandemic really got slowed up, people were struggling, even we were struggling, but we still got it in our hearts to help our community out any way we can,” he said.

Youngstown United was able to give away a total of $1,000 in groceries.

Tuesday, they did a similar giveaway, surprising drivers at a gas station with over $2,000 in free gas.