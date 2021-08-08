Local sheriff’s office prioritizes helping people with disabilities

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The first responders in Columbiana County want to ensure anyone with disabilities receives the right treatment in emergencies.

The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office has created a new initiative to help.

It’s an idea that came from the Special Needs and Autism initiative, providing identifying car decals for families.

Drivers can place the decals on their cars to let police officers know there is someone with special needs in the vehicle. It’s another step to ensure first responders can treat everyone in the car or home as best they can.

The sheriff’s office will be giving them away throughout the rest of the year at the office and at the CAA Carnival in Columbiana happening August 10.

If you want more information about the decals or the initiative, contact the office at (330) 424-1104 or visit their website.