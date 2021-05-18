Local sheriff’s office launches program to connect with the community

It's called the P.R.O.U.D. Program and the agency will connect with people through events

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – To show people that law enforcement officers are not just robots in a uniform, Columbiana County Sheriff Brian McLaughlin and his team have created a program to help get their agency out into the community more in a different way.

“I wanted more interaction with our agency and the community,” McLaughlin said.

Thus, the creation of the P.R.O.U.D. Program. P.R.O.U.D. stands for Public Relations Outreach Unity Division, and Chief Deputy Jennifer Tucker helped create the program and the name.

“It helps with information when we do have crimes happen because the people know you as an actual person and not just some robot in a uniform,” McLaughlin said.

As the weather warms up and people start going back outside, the agency will help out at different events around the community to connect with the people.

“Several of our staff has actually volunteered to do this and we have several events already lined up as the weather gets nicer, more events happen,” McLaughlin said.

Events include some games and a dunk tank at a fundraiser for a little league football team, birthday parties and parades.

“It’ll benefit the community, just be us being around for things and be able to help out and be that ear that people know they can call and talk to one of us,” McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin is entering his fifth month as sheriff and said it didn’t take long to create this program.