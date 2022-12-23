COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced today that 13 Ohio law enforcement agencies, including one local agency, will receive a total of $9.1 million to help prevent and investigate incidents of violent crime in their communities.

The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office will receive over $100,000 to pay for training to establish its own crime scene unit and to purchase a crime scene scanner and other equipment to document and process crime scene evidence.

Additional grant recipients include the Cleveland Heights Police Department, Akron Police Department and The Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office, among others. The complete list of recipients can be found here.

The grants represent the 11th round of the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program. To date, DeWine has awarded over $79 million to 159 Ohio law enforcement agencies as part of this program.

Approximately $100 million will be awarded to law enforcement agencies as part of the grant program in total.

DeWine, in partnership with the Ohio General Assembly, created the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program last year to give local law enforcement additional tools to address violence, including increases in crime associated with law enforcement retirements and resignations.

“We must ensure that local law enforcement agencies have the resources they need to prevent and investigate violent crime, and these grants support that mission,” DeWine said.